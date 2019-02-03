Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has finised tied for sixth in the latest European Tour event in Saudi Arabia.

Fox shot a final round 68 to end the tournament at 11-under, eight shots back from winner Dustin Johnson.

Fox earns €80,753 (NZ$134,000) for his top-10 placing, his biggest payday of the season to date.

Joint overnight leader Johnson shot a final-round 3-under 67 to win the event by two strokes.

The American's overall total of 261 was enough to hold off Li Haotong of China who came into the final round with a share of the lead after a third round that included four eagles.

The Chinese golfer shot a 1-under 69 Sunday, finishing a shot ahead of England's Tom Lewis whose spirited last-round challenge was good enough to secure third another stroke back after a 5-under 65.

American Bryson Dechambeau, who won in Dubai last week, was joint sixth, eight shots behind Johnson after a 5-under 65.

The Saudi International is new to the European Tour and is being held amid scrutiny of Saudi Arabia's human-rights record and condemnation following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.