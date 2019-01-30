Conor McGregor has earned millions thanks to a glittering fighting career, and he has never been afraid to flaunt it.

However, plans for his latest extravagant purchase – a personalised $5.7million luxury yacht – contained an embarrassing error.

The UFC superstar took to Instagram to post a video of himself flicking through the pages of a booklet outlining the plans for the design of his new toy.

The boat is 75ft long and includes four cabins with multiple living spaces.

Advertisement

The prospectus for the Prestige 750 also includes a quote from one of McGregor's heroes Muhammad Ali: "He who is not courageous enough to take risk will accomplish nothing in life."

But unfortunately, many fans quickly pointed out a mistake, with the boxing legend's name spelt wrong on the brochure, appearing as "Mohammad" instead of Muhammad.

Conor McGregor reacts after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Photo / AP

Luckily for McGregor, even if the typo was to be plastered on his yacht, he has more than enough cash to fix it with Forbes estimating the former UFC champion to be worth $136.7 million.

McGregor has been out of action since his October loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Both fighters have been fined and issued suspensions over the ugly brawl that occurred after the fight.