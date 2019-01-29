Kiwi boxing superstar Joseph Parker has been hanging with Hollywood royalty after meeting Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on set of the American actor's latest movie.

On holiday in the Pacific this month, Parker has already met actors and WWE stars but the Kiwi boxer has now spent time with Johnson, one of the world's highest paid actors.

Last week Parker was in Koloa, Hawaii, and posted stories to his Instagram with Kiwi actors Cliff Curtis and John Tui and WWE wrestler Roman Reigns.

Hobbs and Shaw is a spinoff of The Fast and the Furious series, focusing on Johnson's US Diplomatic Security agent Luke Hobbs forming an unlikely alliance with Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw.

Advertisement

They have filmed in the United Kingdom and now the movie is wrapping up in Hawaii. Curtis starred alongside Statham in The Meg, which was filmed in New Zealand in 2017.

Parker said it was a privilege to meet Johnson, who has Samoan heritage, on set for the Hobbs & Shaw movie released in August.

Privilege to meet the USO @TheRock and see the crew on the HOBBS & SHAW set in action 🔥👌🏼 #Aug2 pic.twitter.com/ylprZ0rGcs — Joseph Parker (@joeboxerparker) January 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Parker's promoter returned a verbal punch at Graham Norton after the British talk show host revisited his "king of pies" joke on the weekend.

Anthony Joshua appeared on The Graham Norton Show last January ahead of his cash against Parker, when Norton brought up an image of the Kiwi boxing star and began mocking his appearance.

"I think that is going to be an easy fight. He's the 'King of Pies'. He must be a world-class athlete, but he doesn't look like one, does he?" Norton said.

On Saturday, Joshua returned to the famous red couch to discuss his unanimous decision victory when the British comedian decided to revisit the topic of Parker's physique.

"I undermined him. We showed a picture of him, and I casually said 'he looks like he's eaten some pie,' because he doesn't look super fit does he?" Norton said.

"You forget the show is shown in other places, one of which is New Zealand. Obviously, he's not training much, he's sitting at home eating pie."

The joke didn't go down well with Parker's promoter David Higgins, who quickly jumped to the boxer's defence.

"Norton was the one with a pie eating problem," Higgins told Stuff.

"I think Graham Norton has been eating too many pies, look at the state of him.

"It is all banter I'm sure, but Graham Norton has probably never watched a boxing match in his life and is just being topical for the sake of his show.

"We don't take Graham seriously at all."

Higgins rubbished the claim that Norton had played a role in Parker's loss to Joshua last year in Cardiff, referring back to the "disgraceful" refereeing and Joshua's reluctance in the ring.

"Joshua fought the most conservative fight of his life and took zero risks. It was a pedestrian spectacle," Higgins said.

"He didn't hurt a hair on Joseph's body, he was unbruised. In a rematch, Joseph would fight with more intent and if we had a neutral ref then Joshua would be knocked to the ground.

"The officiating was disgraceful, Joshua was protected by the referee. Frankly, if Joshua had any dignity at all they would offer us a rematch."

The Parker camp are still on the hunt for a notable next opponent and while Higgins could not confirm who was on the cards, said the fight would likely be held in either New Zealand or the UK.