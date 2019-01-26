A young All Black and his fiance are looking forward to welcoming a mini-me into their lives, with news of a pregnancy coming just months after a devastating miscarriage.

Wellingtonian Elodie Gray-Tafatu and her fiance, Hurricane and All Black hooker Asafo Aumua, are celebrating the news that she's in the safe zone of her pregnancy.

The news follows fairly closely on the heels of a miscarriage.

Speaking to the Herald on Sunday about her pregnancy, Gray-Tafatu said they were over the moon, and so were their families.

"They're really, really happy, especially the grandparents," she said.

Gray-Tafatu, 18, and Aumua, 21, have been together for about two years, after meeting through mutual friends at school. She was at St Mary's and Aumua was at St Pat's Silverstream. They got talking the year after he graduated.

They got engaged in December last year and had a wedding date pencilled in for next summer. That would likely change, Gray-Tafatu said, following the recent news.

Aumua, who has been compared to a young Keven Mealamu, is playing rugby full time for the Hurricanes and the All Blacks.

He was called into the All Blacks in 2017, when he was just 20, before he had played Super Rugby.

He's back to 100 per cent after sustaining a wrist injury last year, he said, and had high hopes for the coming seasons.

A little over six months ago Gray-Tafatu had a miscarriage - an experience she said was "heartbreaking".

"We didn't expect it at all, it didn't even go through our heads as a possibility," she said.

The pair had been taking it "week by week" this time around, Aumua said. He now had an overwhelming sense of relief that Gray-Tafatu was in the safe zone.

If the baby was a boy, Aumua, who has yet to earn his first cap as an All Black, said he would "definitely" be investing in a pair of mini rugby boots.

Gray-Tafatu hoped to complete the coming university semester studying philosophy at Victoria, before taking a break.

A blog post she wrote about her miscarriage in August last year described how happy the pair were at the news she was expecting.

Just one day before Gray-Tafatu would have passed the 12 week mark, a scan revealed their baby had no heartbeat.

Aumua and Gray-Tafatu at a Hurricanes end of season awards function last year. Photo / Reef Reid

The post, she said, came about as a way to address a bit of the stigma around miscarriages.

"I thought it might normalise the topic a bit," she said.

"It's quite a sensitive thing, so people feel awkward talking about it."

In the blog post she wrote: "We've been told to give it time, but we were never given time," she wrote.

"Mummy and daddy love you darling, you may not be our oldest but you will always be our first."

Following the post, Gray-Tafatu received multiple messages from other women saying they had gone through the same thing.