Charlotte McCaw has been introduced to her first sporting event, being brought along to the Black Clash Twenty20 match at Hagley Oval this afternoon.

As the daughter of All Blacks legend Richie and Black Sticks standout Gemma, young Charlotte was always likely to have a sporting upbringing, and the happy family were photographed during the charity cricket event.

Richie and Gemma with baby Charlotte McCaw. Photo / Photosport

There, Richie McCaw was playing for Team Rugby against a team of former and current cricket standouts, and he put in a good performance in front of the family and a packed Christchurch crowd.

The former All Black captain, who bowed out of the 15-man code after winning the World Cup in 2015, was in fine fettle for Team Rugby during the T20 Black Clash in Christchurch this evening.

With Team Cricket off to a hot start, McCaw got under a top edge from Stephen Fleming and snaffled a great catch to give Jordie Barrett the wicket.

McCaw was looking over his shoulder as he got under the ball, and nearly spilled it, but the 38-year-old has always been someone you can rely on.

Richie McCaw on dad duties before the match. Photo / Instagram

If taking a catch in the field wasn't enough, McCaw was tossed the ball and grabbed a scalp of his own with his gentle left-arm seamers, dismissing Nathan Astle. McCaw returned for another stint at the bowling crease as he dismissed Aaron Smith for nine, caught by Beauden Barrett, as the great openside finished with 2-31 from three overs.