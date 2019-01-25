WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT

In an extraordinary act of bravery, UFC star Denis "The Menace" Stojnic heroically took down a "huge man" who was attacking a woman outside his night club.

After noticing the woman being attacked and pinned up against a car outside the Sarajevo club, Stojnic calmly approached the situation before launching a take-down of the abuser with a brutal punch.

The 38-year-old Bosnian former Mixed Martial Artist then wrestled the assailant on the ground to subdue him. Stojnic said he had no choice but to save the woman from her abuser.

Advertisement

"I saw on CCTV that a huge man, even bigger than me, hit a woman with a punch to the head," Stojnic, who last fought competitively in 2016, said.

Denis Stojnic has had two UFC fights, losing both. Photo / Getty

"I immediately ran outside and reacted that way to protect the woman from the abuser.

"I took control over him and with the security team I sent the woman to a taxi, but she did not want to report the case to the police.

"Unfortunately in our country violence against women occurs often. My duty as a man, citizen and then as an owner of a club is that everyone in the building feels safe. Especially women because they are someone's children, sisters, mothers."

Denis Stojnic (right) last fought competitively in 2016. Photo / Getty

Stojnic fought twice in the UFC, where he lost to both Cain Velasquez and Stefan Struve, but was undefeated in nine promotional fights across the Balkans.

His last fight was a TKO win against Christian M'Pumbu, in May of 2016.