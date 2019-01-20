Despite boasting the most victories in UFC history, Donald Cerrone entered the octagon at UFC Fight Night Brooklyn as the underdog.

Matched up against young rising lightweight talent Alex Hernandez, many believed the 26-year-old would be too fast, too strong and too skilled for Cerrone, who is nine years his senior.

Instead, Cerrone dominated Hernandez - busting him open in the first round before finishing the job in the second.

After having his hand raised for the 22nd time in the UFC, Cerrone put a call out to Conor McGregor asking the Irishman to be his next dance partner.

Donald Cerrone has won the most bouts in UFC history. Photo / Getty Images

It's didn't take long for McGregor to respond.

The former two-weight champion praised Cerrone's performance, before accepting Cerrone's offer.

"For a fight like that, Donald, I'll fight you. Congratulations," McGregor said on Twitter.

McGregor hasn't fought in the UFC since losing to undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title fight in October last year. It was his first bout with the promotion in almost two years.

Cerrone has been one of the most active fighters in the company since his debut in 2011, fighting 30 times to a 22-8 record across lightweight and welterweight divisions.