A second video of Wallabies star Kurtley Beale standing next to a plate containing a white powdery stubstance has emerged online, just days after apologising for a similar video.

According to 9News, the 30-year-old is filmed playing a vacuum cleaner as a didgeridoo before it pans to another man holding a plate of white powdered lines with a rolled-up piece of paper in his other hand.

The footage was reportedly taken in 2015 at a Maroubra apartment in Sydney's east with a group of people he met on a night out.

There is no evidence that Beale has done anything wrong or illegal in the video.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Rugby Australia is trying to locate Beale, who is believed to be in New Zealand for a brief holiday after a Wallabies training camp.

Beale apologised to his bosses after being caught up in a seperate video, which re-surfaced earlier in the week.

Rugby.com.au reported that Beale contacted Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle to say the 2016 video did "not reflect the image expected" of a test player.

Kurtley Beale. Photo / Photosport

NRL player Corey Norman had filmed someone snorting a white substance, and Beale is recorded laughing.

Norman was fined $20,000 and suspended for eight weeks at the time after a series of indiscretions.

Castle said: "Kurtley contacted me to apologise for the negative attention the video had attracted and expressed regret at putting himself in a compromising position at that time.

"Kurtley has today met with Rugby Australia's Integrity Unit to provide his version of events and the high standards that are expected of him as a professional rugby player have been firmly reiterated."