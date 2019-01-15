Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time Formula One champion Michael, has joined the Ferrari driver academy, according to reports.

As part of the deal, Schumacher is to drive in two tests with Ferrari this season the BBC reports. His father claimed five of his seven titles with Ferrari.

The 19-year-old will also compete in the Formula 2 championship with the Prema Racing team after winning the European Formula 3 championship title in October.

He claimed eight wins, seven pole positions, and 14 podium finishes in F3.

Schumacher, who joined the Prema Racing team in 2016, has worked his way up from F4.