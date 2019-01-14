Wellington Phoenix star Steven Taylor has hit back at the women who have branded him a love rat.

Taylor has been embroiled in a love quadrangle with three women coming forward to expose the former English Premier League defender over the past week.

The 32-year-old spoke out for the first time labeling the women "fame hungry" and saying he was just a "single lad" having fun.

"They've got no life, I just can't believe it. They're just trying to get some fame. Why don't they go on Big Brother or something," he told Daily Mail Australia.

"They're trying to make something of nothing. It's just embarrassing for them. They've got no life. I'm really enjoying it out here.

"If I was a married man I'd be holding my hands up — but I'm not. Is it a bad thing?"

Taylor claimed the women went public after he had blocked them on Instagram.

"What part of 'I don't want to see you' do they not understand?" he added. "I'm an amazing player and I'm just enjoying life. It's going back two years."

Last week Diana Adomaitis, a 22-year-old model, told The Sun she had been dating Taylor for six months while he was also seeing an unnamed Australian model behind her back.

According to the publication, Taylor wrote: "Thinking of you long pins. U have me smitten like a kitten over u."

However, Adomatis was devastated when an Australian model messaged her revealing that she enjoyed sex sessions the week before her visit to his waterfront penthouse.

"Your boyfriend Steven Taylor is a piece of s*** liar just FYI … I was in Wellington just before you," she wrote according to The Sun.

On Monday, 33-year-old Manchester singer and model Katy Coffey revealed to the same publication how she had been in a relationship with Taylor for over two years – while he was sleeping with at least two other women.

"I can't believe it," Coffey told The Sun. "He told me he wanted us to get married and spend our lives together.

"We even went on holiday to Tenerife twice and he told me he wanted me to meet his family. I feel like such a fool.

"I honestly believe he has something wrong with him. People don't treat others that way.

"He thinks just because he's a footballer he can treat people like dirt.

"To call us the same pet names is sick. He couldn't even be bothered to be original."