Bernard Tomic has continued his criticism of Australia's Davis Cup captain, saying Lleyton Hewitt is causing division among the players and should be replaced.

Tomic, who was beaten 6-2 6-4, 7-6 (3) by sixth-seeded Marin Cilic, said he would not play Davis Cup again with Hewitt as captain.

"No one likes him anymore," Tomic said of Hewitt. "We have a lot of issues that not a lot of players are happy about ... he's doing the wrong thing and everyone's leaving."

Tomic played Davis Cup for 10 years but hasn't played consistently since Hewitt has been in charge of the team.

Advertisement

"Lleyton's legacy and his tennis speaks for itself. He's an unbelievable champion," Tomic said. "But what he's doing now is wrong."

Last year at the Australian Open, Hewitt countered Tomic's claim that Australia couldn't win without him by saying he doubted Tomic would play again under his captaincy.

- AP