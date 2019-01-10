There will be a New Zealand presence in the doubles semifinals at the ASB Classic, with Michael Venus progressing to the last four alongside South African partner Raven Klaasen.

The Venus-Klaasen combination outlasted Guido Pella and Joao Sousa 7-5, 6-3 in an impressive display.

After edging a topsy turvy first set – where there were five breaks of serve - Venus and Klaasen lifted in the second set.

They forced six break opportunities, converting one, and were rock solid on their own serve.

"We got up a break and kind of relaxed and they played some good points to get back on serve," said Venus. "It was great to be able to get through that first set and then we started to play a bit better in the second and managed to finish it off."

Venus and Klaasen are aiming to take the extra step this year, after being eliminated at the semifinal stage in 2018.

Venus is a previous doubles champion in Auckland (2016 with Mate Pavic) and also reached the last four in 2012 alongside compatriot Daniel King-Turner.

Fellow Kiwis Artem Sitak and Marcus Daniell are also in doubles quarter-finals tonight.