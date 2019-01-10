Five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon drives a car for a living, but that doesn't stop hin getting excited about it.

The US-based Kiwi showed off his brand new $660,000 Ford GT supercar this week, which was delivered to his home in Indianapolis.

The Ford GT is a car Dixon knows plenty about, having driven one in a number of endurance races including 24 Hours of Le Mans and 24 Hours of Daytona.

After collecting his fifth IndyCar title in 2018, Dixon has claimed the second most titles in the competition's history, second to only American AJ Foyt who took the title seven times.

Last year was a busy one for Dixon off the track, too, with the story of New Zealand racing great and his longtime team Chip Ganassi featuring on the big screen.

Titled, Born Racer: The Scott Dixon Story, the film was released in September, including never-before-seen footage of Dixon and his wife Emma.