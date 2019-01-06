Wellington Phoenix star Steven Taylor has been accused of cheating after he called both of his lovers "long pins".

The former Newcastle United defender was dating 22-year-old model Diana Adomatis and flew her to New Zealand in October last year.

The Sun reports Taylor, 32, wrote: "Thinking of you long pins. U have me smitten like a kitten over u."

However, Adomatis was devastated when an Australian model messaged her revealing that she enjoyed sex sessions the week before her visit to his waterfront penthouse.

Advertisement

"Your boyfriend Steven Taylor is a piece of s*** liar just FYI … I was in Wellington just before you," she wrote according to The Sun.

"I was livid — he's obviously done this before. I feel so hurt. I told him it was over and he pleaded with me to give him another chance," Adomatis told The Sun.

"He said, 'Come over to New Zealand and we can work this out. I've made a mistake'. But I don't want anything to do him."

Taylor declined to comment to The Sun.

Adomatis then found he had also messaged the Aussie model with the same nickname: "Morning long pins, what's miss perfect bum doing? Would love to be feeling ur unreal body."

Diana began dating former Premier League star Taylor last June, where he was playing for League One side Peterborough United.

"I was smitten and was in love. We had sex everywhere in his flat which overlooked the ocean," she said.

"Steven called me 'long pins' as he loved my long legs. Then I find out he's calling another woman the same thing.

"He loved me dressing up for him in stockings and suspenders and sexy underwear. He called me 'wifey'.

"I thought this was the real thing but it was all lies. He's an arrogant footballer who thinks he's God's gift and can get any woman. But the sex wasn't brilliant. I had a lucky escape."