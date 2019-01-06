There was no fairytale finish in the ASB Classic doubles final on Sunday, with Kiwi Paige Hourigan and her American partner Taylor Townsend defeated in a truly bizarre match.

Hourigan and Townsend took the first set in just 18 minutes, but couldn't keep up the momentum, with Eugenie Bouchard and Sofia Kenin prevailing 1-6 6-1 10-7.

Bouchard and Kenin were more composed in the super tiebreak, especially in the latter stages, and that was ultimately the difference.

Hourigan, the 21-year-old from Turakina, was aiming to become the first New Zealand woman since 1987 to win a doubles title in Auckland, after Marina Erakovic (2011) and Leanne Baker (2005) fell at the final hurdle.

The final was a strange match. Bouchard and Kenin had trained in an extended session earlier in the afternoon, but started like they had left all their energy on court. The Canadian-American duo were listless from the beginning while Hourigan and Townsend were like energizer bunnies.

They took their initiative from the start, breaking Bouchard in her first service game and never looked back. Townsend dominated at the net, with clever angles and punchy volleys, while Hourigan belied her inexperience with composed play, especially on some of the big points and served with authority.

But Bouchard and Kenin found their game in the second set, while the levels of Townsend, and in particular Hourigan, dropped markedly.

The young Kiwi saved three set points at 1-5, but couldn't save a fourth as Bouchard and Kenin tied up the match.

The tiebreak was a tight affair. Neither team could gain an advantage until the latter stages, when a couple of errors from Hourigan gave the North American duo a match point at 9-7.

After a tense rally, Townsend netted a cross court backhand to hand Bouchard and Kenin the trophy, in their first WTA tournament together.