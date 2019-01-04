Awapuni trainer Ashley Meadows is pleased with his stable star Duplicity ahead of the Marton Cup (2200m) on his home track today and he is hoping the gelding can record his first stakes victory as a trainer.

The son of Duporth came close to achieving that goal in November when finishing runner-up in the Gr.3 New Zealand Cup (3200m) at Riccarton and Meadows believes Duplicity has the ability to break through for that elusive stakes victory.

"I think he is good enough, he can reel off some pretty fast sectionals," Meadows said.

Duplicity went one better last-start, winning the Manawatu Cup Prelude (2000m) at Awapuni last month and Meadows said that although that win was a bit unexpected he thinks his charge can repeat that form today.

Advertisement

"He galloped here on Tuesday, he is pretty spot on," Meadows said. "His last-start win was a bit unexpected actually, I think we were a bit lucky more than anything there. We got the good run up on the inside and we had no weight, but it was a good win though. He is pretty well, I think he will be hard to beat. The only real hiccup that we have had is that Rosie (Myers, jockey) was originally meant to be on him, but she got suspended so I was lucky enough to get Ryan (Elliot) at the last minute. He's in good form and is riding with a bit of confidence, so that helps too."

Meadows is using the Marton Cup as a lead-in for the Gr.3 Wellington Cup (3200m) later this month and said he has been keeping a close eye on his opposition ahead of today.

"It is a pretty handy field, I have been watching them for a while now," Meadows said. "We are heading in the same direction, the Wellington Cup.

"He'll head straight there after Saturday. It is his main aim for the summer, but he does hold a nomination for the Auckland Cup. I'll just get through the Wellington Cup first and see how we go."

Meadows purchased Duplicity out of Lime Country Thoroughbred Ltd's 2014 New Zealand Bloodstock Select Yearling Sale draft for $27,500 and he said the six-year-old has developed into the best horse he has trained.

"I liked his pedigree, he's got a really good staying pedigree. He has got a slight club foot, so he was in my price range," Meadows said. "Duplicity has been by far the best horse I have trained. I have had a couple of handy ones that have been sold to Hong Kong and other places, but he's the best one I have kept."

Meadows has also developed a liking for his sire Duporth, with his only other stable runner, Du'blues, being by the Group One winner.

Last-start winner Du'blues will contest the last race on the card at Awapuni, but her trainer believes the four-year-old mare may be suited more towards autumn racing.

"I do like them (Duporth's)," Meadows said. "I sort of got lucky with Du'blues. At the time Duplicity looked promising early on and I ended up leasing her. It is a bit of a step up for her (today), going from maidens to (rating) 65. She is stepping up to the mile too.

- NZ Racing Desk