ASB Classic defending champion Julia Goerges went way too far with her bad tempered rant on Wednesday night.

Her lengthy argument with the umpire Aurelie Tourte towards the end of the second set, followed by a tirade directed towards the tournament referee, wasn't a good look.

Sure, it can't be compared to some of Serena Williams' tantrums over the years, and wasn't in the league of infamous Americans John McEnroe or Jeff Tarango, but it was still ugly.

Goerges exhibited a complete lack of respect for the official, which is what all sport is built on.

And Tourte is no novice; she's highly experienced, and only the third French female umpire to attain gold badge status.

Whether Goerges even had grounds for complaint is debatable.

A shot from her opponent Mona Barthel was incorrectly called out, then overruled by the umpire. Goerges, who was at full stretch trying to retrieve the groundstroke, netted her forehand.

The world No 14 argued that she was put off — as she heard the call in the process of making the shot — but the umpire decided that she wasn't going to make the shot given the ball's placement and where she had run from.

That is where it should have ended, but it didn't.

An angry Goerges stormed towards the umpire's chair, before a full blown argument eventuated, with Goerges exclaiming, among other things, that "today you are doing a really bad job".

She then waved the tournament referee onto the court, and insisted he get the call changed, but David Smith backed the umpire, to Goerges' chagrin.

"What are you here for...to walk me onto the court?," said an exasperated Goerges. "I can do that myself."

Throughout the whole episode, Tourte remained calm and measured.

After the match Goerges continued, when the Sky TV interviewer enquired what has gone on.

"Well, you should ask the umpire, she knows it better than I do," she said as a parting dig, to some boos from the crowd.

It was highly uncharacteristic from Goerges, who is usually cool and composed on court, but shouldn't be excused.

The umpire has no right of reply, and as an example to young viewers it was far from ideal.

Her opponent on Friday night, Eugenie Bouchard, also wears her heart on her sleeve, which makes for a fascinating encounter.

While far from her best, the Canadian has quickly became a crowd favourite in Auckland, with her exciting, albeit erratic style, and the brutal honesty she exhibited after her second round win over Bibiane Schoofs.

"I didn't have the best attitude for sure…the coach is pissed about that," Bouchard admitted after the match. "That is something I am going to work on going forward."

But the 24-year-old is enjoying her experience in the Queen city.

"The crowd here is amazing," said Bouchard.

"I feel like they are really into it, I feel like they appreciate tennis, which, basically as a tennis player, I appreciate, it's what I give my whole life to, so to see them really be fans of that is special for all the players."

Against Schoofs, Bouchard was broken nine times (of 16 break opportunities) and accumulated eight double faults.

A similar pattern will kill any chance tomorrow against the ultra consistent German, who won their most recent clash last October.

But don't completely rule out Bouchard, who is capable of anything on her day.