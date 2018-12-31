3.35pm:

Monica Puig has taken the first set of the ASB Classic, overcoming some early resitance from Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

In what was expected to be a mismatch, Mattek-Sands fought early, breaking back after Puig had earlier broken her serve, but Puig broke again to go up 4-3, and cruised from there to take the first set 6-3.

On the grandstand court, former champion Lauren Davis is underway against Spain's Lara Arruabarrena.

3.00pm: The ASB Classic is back for another year, and some big names are headlining the opening day of the women's tournament.

Olympic singles champion Monica Puig is the first player on centre court, with the world number 53 taking on American wildcard and Olympic mixed doubles champion Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Puig has visited Auckland on five occasions, making the quarter-finals once. She lost to eventual champion Julia Georges in the first round last year, in a three-setter that ended at 1.21am.

Mattek-Sands is a doubles specialist ranked 350 in the world in singles, who last played in the singles draw in Auckland in 2016. She has won five Grand Slam doubles titles, and three mixed doubles titles, as well as an Olympic mixed doubles title with Jack Sock.

After the Olympic champions clash, star attraction Eugenie Bouchard will take centre stage, against American Madson Brengle.

- More to come