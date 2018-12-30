Two of India's biggest sportspeople have punked a group of schoolchildren in a great prank.

Indian badminton stars Kidambi Srikanth and Ashwini Ponnappa donned makeup and prosthetics to look like an elderly couple.

While badminton is barely a blip on the sporting radar down under, in India, badminton is the countries second most played sport.

The 25-year-old Srikanth is a former world number one and ranked third in the world. He also won the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast earlier this year.

Advertisement

This was so much fun to be a part of and pull this prank on the kids with @P9Ashwini. What do you think??#givesyouwings https://t.co/P5YGcZiKJ2 — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) December 29, 2018

Ponnappa is a 29-year-old women's doubles player who has been to three Commonwealth Games, winning gold in Delhi 2010, silver at Glasgow 2014 and bronze on the Gold Coast.

The pair are big deals in India, especially in a badminton school.

Going into the school, they are given five minutes of playing time and look terrible on a service game.

Some young guns from the school have a turn and knock the ball over the net, only for the elderly couple to spring into life.

After the match, the children come over to shake their opponents hands, only for the superstars to rip off their prosthetics and send the crowd into hysterics.

The pair seemed to enjoy the prank and have both their older selves as their profile pictures.

They're not the first to do a prank like this.

Back in 2015, Cristiano Ronaldo dressed up like a homeless man, complete with dirty clothes, shaggy hair and an untamed beard.

The Portuguese international then began playing with a soccer ball in the busy Plaza de Callao, but despite showing off his amazing skills, nobody picked up who he was.

When he got bored of playing by himself, he tried to involve the locals, but was ignored for the most part. He even tried to get the phone number of a passing girl but, unsurprisingly given his appearance, was shut down.

After almost an hour at the piazza, Ronaldo finally convinced a little boy to join him in a game of one-on-one. The boy seemed bemused when he asked him what his name was and signed the ball for him, before removing his fake hair and beard, revealing himself to the crowd who immediately surrounded the 30-year-old.

NBA star Kyrie Irving played a similar stunt in 2012 when, shooting a promotion for Pepsi disguised as an old man, he tricked everyone at a local basketball court into thinking he was a pathetic excuse for an athlete.

Only when he started draining three-pointers, dunking and schooling his opponents with some unbelievable tricks did some start to suspect something wasn't as it seemed.