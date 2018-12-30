Radio Sport tennis commentator Matt Brown is joined by Tennis New Zealand High Performance Manager Simon Rea to look ahead to the summer of tennis.

The ASB Classic is underway in Auckland with qualifying and the main draw starting this afternoon. Matt will be commentating live on Radio Sport with expert comments from Dave Mustard over the next two weeks.

We hear from seven times Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, Australian Open champion and top seed Caroline Wozniacki and former world number one Victoria Azarenka. Matt also reviews the Kiwi's performance in the singles with Fed Cup captain Neil Carter and catches up with 17 year old Valentina Ivanov.