India is just two wickets away from victory with one day's play remaining in the third cricket test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Chasing an unlikely victory target of 399, Australia will resume on Sunday's fifth day at 258-8.

One shining light for Australia in this match has been the all-round contributions of seamer Pat Cummins, who claimed a career-best 6-27 in India's second innings.

Resuming on Saturday on 54-5, India declared on 106-8 after a facing a further 10.3 overs, setting Australia 399 runs to win.

It was the third time in 17 tests that 25-year-old Cummins had claimed a five-wicket haul, in an injury-interrupted career which started in 2011 at the age of 18.

Australia was dismissed for 151 on Friday in reply to India's 443-7 declared.

Fast bowler Bumrah, in his first year in test cricket, took a career-best 6-33 as India claimed a 292-run lead on the first innings.

India has never won a test series in Australia.

- AP