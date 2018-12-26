By Niall Anderson at Hagley Oval

BJ Watling would surely prefer not having to be in such situations, but the resolute wicketkeeper once again proved himself to be the Black Caps' rescue worker today.

Watling's 46 came at a crucial time for the Black Caps on the opening day of their second test against Sri Lanka, with the 33-year-old coming to the crease with the Black Caps at 36-4, but battling for 145 minutes to see the hosts through to an eventually competitive total.

The Hamilton Boys High School product was the steady hand to Tim Southee's aggression as the pair combined for a pivotal 108-run partnership, with Watling stroking four boundaries in a calm and controlled supporting role.

It continues a regular role for Watling, whose qualities are best utilised in fightbacks on tough batting surfaces, often playing a critical supporting hand to an aggressive partner. This time, that partner was Southee, who blasted 68 from 65 balls, but you could easily replace Southee's name with any number of players, and you'd find an archive of previous rearguard efforts in which Watling played a pivotal part.

Southee credited Watling's support in getting the Black Caps through to 178 - a total which looked much more competitive when Sri Lanka were reduced to 88-4 at stumps.

"He scores a lot of runs – it's usually the tough runs, he finds a way to dig in. That shows you his character, the hard work he puts in, and he's invaluable as a team member in this side – he scraps through, especially in times when you need him. His innings today was very important in us getting to that total."

BJ Watling's Rescue Efforts