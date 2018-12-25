A fellow professional and former Presidents Cup teammate has revealed just how disliked American golfing superstar Patrick Reed really is.

And it's not just on the PGA Tour where players don't have a kind word to say about the 28-year-old Masters champion, nicknamed "Captain America".

Kevin Kisner, ranked 37th in the world, has told Golf Digest how Reed was kicked off the team at Georgia, where he played college golf, before he transferred to Augusta State.

"They all hate him — any guys that were on the team with him [at Georgia] hate him and that's the same way at Augusta," Kisner said.

"I don't know that they'd piss on him if he was on fire, to tell you the truth."

Kisner and Reed were both part of the victorious 2017 Presidents Cup team.

Reed shot to prominence in March 2014 when he became the youngest player to win a World Golf Championship event - and immediately called himself a "top-five player".

At this year's Ryder Cup, Reed told The New York Times he was "blindsided" that he wasn't paired with Jordan Spieth, and said that "the issue's obviously Jordan not wanting to play with me".

He also stated that: "For somebody as successful in the Ryder Cup as I am, I don't think it's smart to sit me twice".

Team USA were crushed 17 1/2 points to 10 1/2 by Europe in October, with Reed enduring a difficult time at Le Golf National, losing in both fourballs alongside Tiger Woods while sitting out both foursomes.

Kevin Kisner says college teammates weren't fond of Patrick Reed. Photo / Getty

This led to Reed slamming captain Jim Furyk and Spieth.

He claimed they didn't communicate well and disagreed with Furyk's decision to sit him down twice during the matches.

Furyk and Spieth denied Reed's claims, saying he knew about the pairings weeks in advance.

Shortly after the outburst, a US player told the NY Post Reed is "so full of s***".