New Zealand is spoilt for quality surf. In our surfing New Zealand series, Christopher Reive explores the breaks around the country and catches up with our Kiwi stars.

If you paddle out at Raglan's Manu Bay on any given day, there's a good chance you'll find yourself surfing alongside a professional.

It's been about 20 years since Billy Stairmand first set foot on a surfboard, and the connection between his feet and the wax set the path for his future.

"My dad pushed me into waves here at Manu Bay in Raglan and I just caught the bug pretty early," he explains.

Advertisement

"I just love the enjoyment of the water and the ocean, and being free out there with everyone else."

Billy Stairmand grew up honing his craft on the various waves Raglan has to offer. Photo / Moehau Hodges-Tai

Now 29, Stairmand hasn't had to look too far to find a world-class break where he can continue to hone his skills. Raglan, after all, boasts one of NZ's most wave-rich and consistent coastlines.

From the rolling left-handed point breaks at Manu Bay, Indicators and Whale Bay to the more learner-friendly Ngarunui Beach break, Raglan has plenty of waves on offer.

But if by chance none of those is working, you needn't drive too far to find a bump, with the likes of the powerful beach breaks at Ruapuke and Te Akau not far away.

"It really shaped my surfing to be what it is now. I'm still learning and I'm still trying new things," says Stairmand.

Spoilt for choice, Stairmand said something clicked in the water and he flourished. At the age of 13 he was signed by apparel giant Oakley.

It was a partnership that gave him the freedom to explore and improve his craft, and set out into the world of international competition.

After competing on the junior tours, he made his debut on the World Surf League qualifying series in 2011 with the hopes of gaining a spot on the World Tour. After three years of finding his feet, in 2014 Stairmand came within 13 places of a World Tour berth with a career-best 29th.

But after finishing around 50th in the next two years, Oakley decided to focus on rising young talents, and travelling to competitions became a lot harder for the Kiwi battler.

The number of events he can viably attend has been limited, and his world ranking has suffered.

"Travelling takes its toll, but at the same time, you're living the dream," Stairmand says.

"It's been a bit tough ... I'm trying to raise some money; I'm working at the moment so I can get to a few contests in Australia to start the year.

"I know I'm good enough to be on tour ... I'm hungrier than ever so hopefully I do well at the start of the year and get that ball rolling."

Billy Stairmand unleashes at Raglan's Manu bay. Photo / Photosport

And while he continues to hone his craft on his home breaks, more and more people are finding Raglan waters.

People now come from around the world to score at one of Raglan's breaks, and should New Zealand get a mention during a World Surf League broadcast, you can guarantee the first area to come up is the west Waikato.

A sleepy cafe town where there are always waves on offer for board riders of any skill level, Raglan has become a summer hot spot. But it's in winter when the swells really fire and braving the freezing waters is a small price to pay for the pumping breaks.

"I'll try and surf as many times in a day as I can ... if the waves are good I'll be pretty much out here all day."