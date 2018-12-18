Disturbing details have emerged of the lead-up to AFL star Majak Daw being rescued following a fall from a Melbourne bridge.

The 27-year-old Sudanese player for the North Melbourne side was found late Monday night after it is believed he fell from the Bolte Bridge, a 25 metre high bridge in the CBD.

The Australian reports that Daw was yesterday in a stable condition in the Royal Melbourne Hospital with the impact of the water breaking his hips and pelvis.

The newspaper reports that Daw allegedly took a dose of a sleeping medication mixed with another sedative following a fight with his girlfriend. His car was found abandoned at the bridge.

Motorists raised the alarm at 11pm and emergency vehicles pulled him from the water.

"Our primary concern is his mental and physical health and wellbeing, and also the wellbeing of his family, friends, teammates, coaches and staff at the club,'' the club president Ben Buckley said.

"The club is providing full and ongoing support for Majak and his family and also the players and the wider club community."

Daw was the first Sudanese Australian to play in the AFL when he made his debut for the Kangaroos in 2011. He's played 50 games for the club.

