A result looks unlikely in the first cricket test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve due to rain in the capital.

It is forecast to rain throughout day five.

Sri Lanka are 259 for three in their second innings after batting through day four without losing a wicket.

They trail by 37 runs with seven second innings wickets remaining.

