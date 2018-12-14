Black Caps have not lost at home to Asian opposition in eight years.

The Black Caps have just broken a long-standing streak but now they have to maintain one as they return to New Zealand.

A week after claiming their first away series victory over Pakistan since 1969, the Black Caps are back in action, hosting Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

They're favourites, and for good reason - the Black Caps haven't been beaten at home by Asian opposition since 2011, and are on a five-test winning streak over Sri Lanka.

However, to fulfil expectations, they'll need to properly adjust to a significant change in conditions - with a green wicket and the Basin's trademark winds awaiting them.

In response, the Black Caps have gone back to their tried and trusted bowling attack, having named their traditional trio of seamers in Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner in their starting XI, with Ajaz Patel the sole spinner. Matt Henry and back-up batsman Will Young drop out of the squad of 13.

It would have been an easy decision considering how productive the quick trio have been in home conditions. They have combined for 344 wickets in home tests, all at excellent averages - Boult at 24.77, Wagner 28.49 and Southee 28.68.

Southee, who missed two of the three tests against Pakistan, says the seamers are excited to get back to conditions more favourable to them.

"We've come from a place that wasn't easy, especially for pace bowlers, so there's a bit of a spring in the step of the fast bowlers.

"We're very proud of what we were able to achieve over in the UAE, it's a tough place to go, but we know there's a new challenge ahead of us now - back to familiar conditions. We've played some very good cricket in New Zealand over a number of years now, and it's about adjusting back to what we do in our conditions."

However, just because the wicket is set to offer more to the seam bowlers than the low, slow confines of the UAE, it doesn't mean that it will be hell for batsmen.

Last year at the Basin Reserve, Bangladesh made 595-8 batting first, with Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim adding 359 for the fifth wicket. Remarkably, it turned out to be the highest score made in a defeat in test history, as the Black Caps roared back to win by seven wickets, but for Southee, the lesson remains.

"We've seen in the past - if you can get in, it's a very good wicket to bat on, so the guys won't get too carried away. We don't know what it's going to play like until we get out there, you can get in and it can be a batting paradise as well."

Sri Lanka will be hoping they can emulate Bangladesh's early efforts, and considering they haven't won in New Zealand since 2006, they could also do well to follow the Black Caps' recent template if they are to claim a drought-breaking away victory.

The team

Black Caps XI to play Sri Lanka in the first test: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.

Asian Advantage

January 2011: Drew with Pakistan

February 2014: Beat India by 40 runs

February 2014: Drew with India

December 2014: Beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets

January 2015: Beat Sri Lanka by 193 runs

December 2015: Beat Sri Lanka by 122 runs

December 2015: Beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

November 2016: Beat Pakistan by eight wickets

November 2016: Beat Pakistan by 138 runs

January 2017: Beat Bangladesh by seven wickets

January 2017: Beat Bangladesh by nine wickets