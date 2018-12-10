Sometimes, just sometimes, sporting success simply boils down to a bit of luck when you take in the even spread of talent across the field.

"It was a very tough game," said Ollie Jones after the Steve Lunn and Associates Hawke's Bay team eked out a 5-4 goal victory at the annual Wine Country Polo Tournament, the first in the province, yesterday.

Minus-one handicappers Peter Hyslop, of Hastings, and Scott Jolly, of Kumeu, three-goaler Aaron Vowles, of Central Hawke's Bay, and five-goaler Tommy Wilson, of Waimai, comprised the Apatu Farms-sponsored Hawke's Bay.

So what was the difference between the teams at the Elwood Park grounds in the derby final?

"I think we just got a little lucky," said the 27-year-old Englishman from Cheshire, who is living with organiser Richard Hunt and working for him as a polo groom while holidaying here.

It did help that husband-and-wife teammates No 4 Angus and No 2 Harriet McGilvie and No 1 Harry Bird all hail from Rangitikei.

"We played as a team and we were very even."

No 3 Jones scored twice, Angus McGilvie matched him and Harriet got one for the victors while Vowles and Wilson claimed two each for the runners up.

The balmy 27C climes added some zest to the crisp pace to the games at the three-day tourney.

"The air was hot, lovely day, a little bit of a breeze, the field was fantastic and it [the game] got quicker and quicker throughout the weekend."

Jones has been playing polo for nine years but had competed at a tourney here eight years where he had bumped into Hunt.

"It's a good, tough game and it's team sport."

Because Jones had riding lessons as a child he had the basic grounding to flirt with polo.