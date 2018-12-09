Michael Cheika's fate as head coach of the Wallabies will be considered today in a high-stakes board meeting in Sydney.

Under Cheika's reign, the Wallabies suffered nine defeats from 13 tests in their worst season in 60 years.

As a result, a detailed season review, authored by high-performance boss Ben Whitaker, was given anonymously to players at the conclusion of the spring tour and its findings have since been circulated to the entire board ahead of today's meeting.

The review is said to include mixed player feedback on the test environment under Cheika, with concerns over the team's communication, organisation, and culture.

However, despite having the worst winning rate of any coach in the 22-year professional era, it's expected that Cheika, who himself will front the board today, could be spared.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika (R) and attack coach Stephen Larkham. Photo / Getty

Instead, it is believed that Rugby Australia are more likely to sacrifice one Cheika's assistant coaches - Stephen Larkham, Nathan Grey, Simon Raiwalui, and Mick Byrne - in a bid to prove they are prepared to make changes in the midst of a crisis without having to scramble for a new head coach ahead of next year's Rugby World Cup.

Australian rugby pundit Greg Growden said he had little hope that Cheika would survive the cut last week, and suggested it could be up to a Kiwi to turn around the fortunes of the ailing Australian side.

"I think there's going to be casualties, and a lot of people are hoping it's going to be Cheika," he told Newstalk ZB's Martin Devlin.

"There's been some people pushing for Cheika, but some people in Rugby Australia who haven't been so keen and have been saying it's time for a change.

"Why not look at Dave Rennie or Scott Robertson or another New Zealand coach? ... Scott Johnson could do it with a couple of people here."

"There are some Australian coaches, but surely there are some New Zealand coaches who would want the challenge of coaching the Wallabies. It's not a bad job because they can't get much worse."

Any announcement of changes to the wider coaching and management panel will likely be announced on Wednesday.