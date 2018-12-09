DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic shrugged off a rough shooting night with 11 straight points to erase an eight-point deficit late in the fourth quarter and the Dallas Mavericks went on to their ninth consecutive home victory, 107-104 over the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Doncic was 3 of 13 before hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to get Dallas within two. After Chris Paul missed two free throws, Doncic hit a floater in the lane for a tie, then followed an air-ball 3 from James Harden with another from long range for a 105-102 lead. It was 26th lead change.

The Slovenian rookie had 21 points along with Wesley Matthews, who missed two free throws with a chance to put the game away in the final seconds. Eric Gordon missed a potential tying 3-pointer for Houston at the buzzer. Harden overcame foul trouble to finish with 35 points, and Paul had 23.

CAVALIERS 116, WIZARDS 101

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Collin Sexton matched a career high with 29 points, Tristan Thompson had 23 points and 19 rebounds and Cleveland beat Washington.

Wizards guard John Wall was held to a career low one point in 26 minutes — a free throw early in the third quarter with Cleveland holding a 74-48 lead. Wall returned after missing Washington's victory Wednesday night over Atlanta because of personal reasons.

The five-time All-Star, who didn't participate in the shootaround Saturday because he was under the weather, missed all five shots and had six assists. Wall was taken out late in the third quarter and didn't return. Bradley Beal scored 27 points for Washington.

CELTICS 133, BULLS 77

CHICAGO (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 23 points, Daniel Theis added a career-high 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Boston routed Chicago for its fifth straight victory.

The 56-point loss was the worst in Bulls' history, eclipsing a 53-point (127-74) defeat at Minnesota on Nov. 8, 2001.

Jayson Tatum had 18 points and Terry Rozier added 15 as the Celtics used a 17-0 start and a balanced attack to roll their second straight lopsided win. Shaquille Harrison came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points for the Chicago.

LAKERS 111, GRIZZLIES 88

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — LeBron James had 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, Kyle Kuzma added 20 points and nine rebounds, and Los Angeles dominated Memphis.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Josh Hart added 16 points apiece, and JaVale McGee had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Wayne Selden led Memphis with 17 points.

PACERS 107, KINGS 97

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Thaddeus Young had a season-high 20 points and nine rebounds, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points to help Indiana beat Sacramento.

Playing their 10th straight game without injured All-Star Victor Oladipo, the Pacers relied on defense and scoring balance. Myles Turner contributed nine points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots, while Domantas Sabonis and Darren Collison each scored 14 points.

Buddy Hield scored 20 points for the Kings.

HAWKS 106, NUGGETS 98

ATLANTA (AP) — John Collins scored a career-high 30 points and reserves Vince Carter and DeAndre' Bembry fueled a third-quarter rally to help Atlanta beat Denver.

Collins also had 12 rebounds and five assists.

Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 11 rebounds for Denver.

NETS 112, KNICKS 104

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 20 in Brooklyn's victory over New York.

Allen Crabbe scored 17 points, and Jarrett Allen added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Enes Kanter led the Knicks with 23 points and 14 rebounds.

