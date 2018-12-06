Five All Blacks have been selected in the Rugby World magazine's team of the year.

Curiously, Beauden Barrett was picked at fullback despite not starting a single test there at all this year – although he did finish some tests in that position.

Joining Barrett are All Black teammates Ben Smith and Rieko Ioane on the wings, Brodie Retallick at lock and captain Kieran Read at No 8.

After winning two World Rugby player of the year awards in a row, Barrett lost out this year to Ireland first-five Johnny Sexton who was picked at No 10 in the magazine's team.

Halfback Conor Murray, loose forward Peter O'Mahony and prop Tadgh Furlong join Sexton in the team after what was a stellar year for Ireland after winning the Six Nations Grand Slam before beating the All Blacks in Dublin.

The respected magazine's team of the year was compiled by a panel of experts from 12 different countries.

Rugby World's 2018 team of the year:

Beauden Barrett (All Blacks)

Ben Smith (All Blacks)

Jonathan Davies (Wales)

Owen Farrell (England)

Rieko Ioane (All Blacks)

Johnny Sexton (Ireland)

Conor Murray (Ireland)

Kieran Read (All Blacks)

David Pocock (Australia)

Peter O'Mahony (Ireland)

Leone Nakarawa (Fiji)

Brodie Retallick (All Blacks)

Tadgh Furlong (Ireland)

Malcolm Marx (South Africa)

Mako Vunipola (England)