Blues loose forward Akira Ioane has opened up on the frustration of being compared to his younger brother, All Blacks superstar Rieko - joking it's hard not to swear at people asking why he is yet to play test rugby.

While Rieko Ioane has established himself as the best left wing in the game and one of the first names on the All Blacks' team list since his debut in 2016, Akira is yet to get his chance at the highest level.

Rieko, 21, World Rugby's breakout player of last year, has scored 22 tries in 24 tests, including a hat-trick against France in Dunedin earlier this year.

Akira, 23, has trained with Steve Hansen's side and is one of the most explosive ball carriers in the game.

Advertisement

While the All Blacks selectors are believed to like the potential in the Blues No 8, they have told him to unlearn some bad habits he picked up from being the biggest kid running around for the Auckland Grammar first XV.

Both Rieko and Akira re-signed with the Blues in June.

Rieko and Akira Ioane re-signed with the Blues in June. Photo / Photosport

"People love comparing me to Rieks, or Rieks to me," Akira told TVNZ.

"They always ask me the question 'How is it that your younger brother is in the ABs, and you're not?'

"It's hard to not swear at them. [But] I'm happy for Rieks."

The current depth in the All Blacks' loosie stocks and being stuck behind test skipper Kieran Read also doesn't make it any easier, Akira said.

"It's also hard being behind the captain of the ABs. I just don't like it when they compare me to him [Rieko] when we're playing totally different positions. He's a winger, a back. For a forward it's hard.

"He's done well and I'm proud of him. I back him 100 per cent, but I wouldn't let anything get in the way of us two.

"That's the same with him, he's proud of me."