Dame Valerie Adams has revealed her second child will be a boy.

The double Olympic champion shot putter revealed the gender of her and husband Gabriel Price's second child on Instagram, with their one-year-old daughter Kimoana holding a sign that reads 'Baby bro is on the way'.

The post, made on Sunday, has been liked over 6000 times and has received 112 comments.

Adams announced in October the new arrival is expected in April next year, tellingt the Herald she was "thrilled" with the timing as it would allow her the best opportunity to recover and compete at the Tokyo Olympics before her retirement.

"It's a dream come true to have a sibling for Kimoana," the 34-year-old Adams told the Herald in October.

"People might think I'm nuts, but I'm expected to be menopausal by age 43, so we wanted to have another baby as soon as possible."

As with Kimoana, the couple engaged fertility treatment for this baby.

"We hadn't realised there was an issue trying to conceive, until we tried for a family.

"It's more common than people think, and shouldn't be taboo because help is out there. Knowledge is power, so you can plan to make it happen. We had some embryos in a freezer, and were blessed having one stick."

Adams expected two children to make life "full on".

"But one thing we have this time around is time. I only had six months from having Kimoana until competing at the Commonwealth Games [in April].