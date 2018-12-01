Despite suffering a yellow card and four of their 13 players being out due to injury in the Cup final of the Dubai Sevens, the All Blacks Sevens have beaten the odds to win their first tournament of the series.

New Zealand now sit at the top of the HSBC World Sevens Series standings on 22 points after beating USA 21-5 in the final of their first tournament of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Cup final this morning (NZT).

🏆 Trophy lift: @AllBlacks7s win the #Dubai7s for the first time since 2009 pic.twitter.com/nINHUnRjAs — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) December 1, 2018

Going into the final it was USA that had the advantage with the Kiwi side having played a very heavy defensive semifinal against England and their injured list including Scott Curry, Akuila Rokolisoa, Sam Dickson and Regan Ware.

But those left on the field in the black jersey proved heart, efficiency and power to break the nine year drought and win Dubai in front of a 50,000-strong crowd with tries being awarded to Tone Ng Shiu, Dylan Collier and Ngarohi McGarvey-Black.

The men's victory makes it a double double win for New Zealand at the Dubai Sevens after the national women's side took out their tournament the day before.

All Blacks Sevens celebrate Cup Final win with a HAKA! Sit back and enjoy as the #AllBlacks7s celebrate that Cup Final win with a HAKA! #Dubai7s Posted by NZ7s on Saturday, 1 December 2018

The first try of the men's final went to New Zealand with Ng Shiu powering through USA the tackles to get the first points on the board, successfully coverted by the accurate Andrew Knewstubb. They had the halftime lead of 7-0.

Down to six players due to a yellow card for against Luke Masirewa for a high tackle in the second half, USA took the opportunity to get their first points on the board with Stephen Tomasin scoring their first and only try of the game. The score sat at 7-5 with just four minutes to go.

However, a knock-on by USA allowed New Zealand to take control wih Collier out-pacing his opposition to score another try for New Zealand.

Down 14-5, USA were seen to have eight players on the field, giving a penalty to New Zealand at halfway and allowing another opportunity for New Zealand.

That opportunity was taken by McGarvey-Black who secured the final try of the match and sealed the 21-5 win for New Zealand - their first tournament win in Dubai since 1999.

The All Blacks Sevens' successful start to their world sevens series adds to the already successful 2018 coming away as Commonwealth Games gold medallists and the Rugby World Cup Sevens title.

The HSBC Player of the Final went to Knewstubb, who was also named the Player of the Tournament.

The @HSBC_Sport Player of the Final for the #Dubai7s is @AllBlacks7s star Andrew Knewstubb pic.twitter.com/4TrFC4O7vq — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) December 1, 2018

Finals day for the All Blacks Sevens started well, with the squad only allowing Scotland to score once in the final minutes of their Cup quarterfinal that ended with a 21-7 victory for the Kiwis. It was followed by New Zealand's undoubtedly tough semifinal against England with the local side giving everything in defence.

On day one, the All Blacks Sevens were undefeated in their three pool play matches, beating Wales 28-7, Spain 28-17 and USA 24-7 and took the top spot in Pool C.

The New Zealand men's sevens side now have six days before their second tournament of the world series in Cape Town on December 8-9. The World Rugby Sevens Series is a qualification pathway to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and to confirm a place teams have to finish in the top four.