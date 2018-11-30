Ahead of another outstanding sporting weekend, the TAB run you through their best bets.

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury: Wilder by KO ($2.10)

Tyson Fury hasn't fought anyone of note since he beat Wladimir Klitschko in a unanimous decision three years ago. For Deontay Wilder, this fight is a stepping stone to bigger things, with a unification bout with Anthony Joshua the real target.

The American should have too much speed for Fury and will look to work him over in the early rounds before going in for the kill later in the fight.

Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals: Green Bay -14.5 ($1.92)

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have come through the toughest part of their schedule and need wins to stay in the NFC Wildcard race.

The Cardinals are at the point where they're better off losing to secure the best possible draft pick and even at full capacity their 1-4 road record suggests they don't have much hope in this one.

The stats also point to the Packers covering the big line in this game.

Home favourites of 14 or more off a loss are 15-7 against the line over the last decade while home double-digit favourites off a division loss cover the spread at a 60.3 per cent success rate.

The Packers have covered 13 of 21 as a double-digit home favourite over the last decade.

Double-digit road underdogs off conceding 42 or more points have covered just four of 13.

Manchester United v Southampton: Total Goals - Over 2.5 ($1.87)

While Manchester United haven't been the most exciting team to watch under Jose Mourinho, their games have produced a surprising number of goals.

Ten of their 13 games so far this season have had at least three goals. Only two teams have conceded more goals than Southampton this season and seven of 13 games have gone over 2.5.

There's a chance there will be some tiredness in the legs of the Red Devils' defence after their midweek Champions League win over Young Boys, something the Saints may look to exploit.