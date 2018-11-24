The 2018 Mens Toro Interprovincial tees off tomorrow with Canterbury looking to make the most of playing host at the Clearwater Golf Club this week.



This five day event has been the highest honour in teams golf since 1949 and if the locals were able to claim victory here in Christchurch, it would be the first time since the new millennium, 18 years ago.



They will be led by rising amateur Matt McLean who has enjoyed some quality international experience with the New Zealand High Performance team, featuring the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Singapore. Joining him is Hiroki Miya, Andrew Green, Kazuma Kobori, Mike Toeke and Reid Hilton.



"Its always an exciting week and to be playing at home makes it even more special," said McLean.



"As players we love the chance to play as a team because it doesnt happen often, so hopefully we can make the most of being at home on a track we have played quite a few times."



The opening round gets underway in style with the Cantabrians taking on the 2016 champions in Wellington who pose a huge threat this week.



They are led by New Zealands number one amateur and world number 22 Daniel Hillier who may be playing in his final Toro Interprovincials this week before taking the leap into professionalism and will be aiming to add his districts name to the trophy for the second time in three years.



His team of Kerry Mountcastle, Jordan Loof, Jono Cane, Elton Nicholson and Adam Church will certainly feature late in the busy week.



Defending champions, North Harbour will be without their number one player in Mark Hutson this year but return with four players from the successful 2017 team.



Leading from the front will be Kit Bittle who played a vital role at number two last year and will be aiming to rise to a new level as he competes against some of the countrys best amateurs. Bittle is joined by Kevin Koong, Jake Lee and James Hydes with Jerry Ren and Sung Jin Yeo rounding out a very strong outfit.



Tee times for the Toro Interprovincial will remain the same all week with the first match teeing off at 7:30am and the afternoon matches from 12:30pm. The Garden City has seen a large amount of rain and whilst there is more expected, the course is still looking glorious and will be a superb match play venue.



Full team lists & draw here

