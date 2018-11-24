Here's how the world media reacted to the All Blacks' 66-3 demolition of Italy in Rome.

Media

AP - All Blacks respond to Ireland loss by thumping Italy 66-3

Daniella Matara writes:

"The All Blacks took out their frustration from losing to Ireland by thumping Italy 66-3 at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday. Yet, it was a far from convincing performance.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"Despite scoring 10 tries against Italy for the first time, there was a glut of sloppy errors by New Zealand.

"However, after failing to record a try last weekend in Dublin, coach Steve Hansen would be heartened to see 10 this time thanks to four for wing Jordie Barrett, three for fullback Damian McKenzie and one apiece to TJ Perenara, Ngani Laumape and Beauden Barrett, who converted five. Richie Mo'unga converted the last three."

SA Rugby Mag - All Blacks tide sweeps Italy away

Mariette Adams writes:

"Coach Steve Hansen made a total of 11 changes to New Zealand's starting lineup for their final Test of the year, and the experimental side stepped up to deliver a polished performance.

"The big All Blacks win saw them become the first Test side to score over 500 points in three consecutive years.

Related articles:

SPORT | Rugby

Napier: Only one player didn't grab chance in ABs demolition win

25 Nov, 2018 4:56am
4 minutes to read
SPORT | Rugby

Unstoppable: All Blacks bounce back in style

25 Nov, 2018 5:00am
4 minutes to read
SPORT | Rugby

Exclusive: Beauden Barrett opens up on his toughest season yet

25 Nov, 2018 8:00am
8 minutes to read
SPORT | Rugby

Live: All Blacks put 50 on Italy

25 Nov, 2018 2:30am
2 minutes to read

"Italy's defence simply couldn't counter the All Blacks' pace, power and precision, and they didn't have the quality to trouble the New Zealanders on attack."

Planet Rugby - All Blacks put Italy to sword

"As expected, the Azzurri were on the receiving end of a backlash as the All Blacks bounced back from their defeat to Ireland with a clinical performance. It was a completely one-sided affair as the world champions ran in 10 tries while they prevented their hosts from dotting down. Italy's discipline let them down as they conceded too many penalties, which the visitors duly capitalised on."

Jordie Barrett, left, celebrates after scoring with Anton Lienert-Brown as Italian players look on. Photo / AP
Jordie Barrett, left, celebrates after scoring with Anton Lienert-Brown as Italian players look on. Photo / AP

Social Media

All Blacks too good for Italy

Man of the match Jordie Barrett

Nathan Harris' grubber

Support for Gareth Thomas and LGBTQI