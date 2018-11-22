Kiwi flyweight Kai Kara-France's dream UFC debut might be in doubt after his opponent was forced to pull out with an injury.

The 25-year-old was set to take on Australian Ashkan Mockhtarian at UFC Fight Night in Adelaide next Sunday, before pulling out with an unknown injury, reports MMA Junkie.

According to the report, UFC officials are now searching for an opponent based in Australia or New Zealand for Kara-France to replace Mocktarian on the card.

Fellow Kiwi Mark Hunt also features on the card, in his final fight for the UFC after eight years with the organisation.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos will face Australian Tai Tuivasa in the main event.