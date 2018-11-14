Israel Adesanya's stocks have exploded in the past year. Photo / Getty Images

It's the showdown every Kiwi mixed martial arts fan is rubbing their hands together in anticipation of - Israel Adesanya taking on current UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Adesanya firmly announced his claims to title shot with a demolition of highly ranked American Derek Brunson in New York last week, capping off a year in which the Kiwi's stocks have exploded.

The 29-year-old flew out to Sydney on Wednesday to speak with UFC boss Dana White about his road to the title, and told the Daily Telegraph it looked likely that his next fight would be a world title eliminator.

"We discussed my next fight and reached an agreement on who that opponent should be," Adesanya said of his meeting with White. "So now I'm just waiting for the OK."

Israel Adesanya is backed by a strong team including Tristram Apikitoa, Eugene Bareman and Andrei Paulet. Photo / Getty Images

Adesanya (15-0-0; 4-0-0 UFC) has dazzled since making his debut in the UFC in February and became the first fighter to notch four wins in 2018, and a bout against the New Zealand-born Whittaker would draw a massive audience from New Zealand and Australian fans - especially if the title is on the line.

"If I'm being frank, Rob is lacking defensively and that's where I'll take him. And I can do that any way I want," Adesanya told the Daily Telegraph.

"I know he's a fighter who wants to go out there and bust people up, but I'm not a guy you mess with.

"And once I'm champion, there will be a lot more eyes on this division. I'm the guy making s*** happen."

However, Whittaker's attention was firmly on retaining his title in February when he fights American Kelvin Gastelum in Melbourne at UFC 234. Adesanya has already hinted he'll be staying ready as an option to step up if one of the fighters withdraws with injury, though it would not surprise if his title eliminator was fought on the same card.

Regardless of the outcome at UFC 234, Adesanya hinted one more win would give him the next shot against whoever held the belt.