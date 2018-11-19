Radio Sport tennis commentator Matt Brown and Tennis NZ High Performance Manager Simon Rea present Game Set and Match, our tennis podcast.

This week the boys wrap up the ATP Finals which saw a breakthrough triumph for Germany's Alexander Zverev, stunning world number one Novak Djokovic in the final.

'Sascha' as he is known is still 21 and has been talked about as a future Grand Slam champion for a couple of years.

Perhaps 2019 will be the year, remember Roger Federer was 21 when he broke through to win his first Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2003.

Advertisement

Matt and Simon reflect on a tennis season that saw four different women's Grand Slam champions with the biggest story the US Open final won by Naomi Osaka in controversial circumstances over Serena Williams.

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic with two kept youngsters at bay yet again in the men's Grand Slams. Will it be a similar story in 2019? Matt and Simon also discuss another fantastic year for Kiwi doubles player Michael Venus and look ahead to the Auckland Caro Bowl Championship final on Friday night between Karaka and Blockhouse Bay which will be streamed live on nzherald.co.nz