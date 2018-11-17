Follow live updates as the Māori All Blacks take on Chile in Santiago.











The Māori All Blacks will be looking for a better performance than they put in last week against Brazil, where they failed to flatter.

While many predicted a mighty win from the Māori All Blacks over the Brazilian Tupis, the New Zealand side put up far from a convincing performance.

Claiming the historic clash 35-3 at São Paulo's iconic Cicero Pompeu De Toledo stadium, it was clear the Māori All Blacks weren't prepared for the South American's determined and unconventional play.

The tactically poor and inaccurate performance was a stark contrast to last weekend's 59-22 victory over the USA Eagles.

An early try within the first three minutes by Isaia Walker-Leawere looked to set the pace for New Zealand but the home side quickly proved their strength.

Successfully stopping the Māori All Blacks from scoring again until late in the first half - even with Brazil hooker Wilton Rebolo in the sin bin with a yellow card – Brazil put the pressure on the visitors.

The Māori All Blacks needed to step up in the second half but instead of taking to the pitch and significantly widening the lead in true New Zealand rugby fashion, it was Brazil that stood up to the challenge.

Opening the second half with a surprisingly impressive scrum, Brazil toppled the Māori All Blacks to the sound of 30,000 ecstatic Tupis fans before Christchurch-born Brazil first-five Joshua Reeves put his side on the board with a successful penalty kick.

Scoring a few late points in the final stages of the match, New Zealand managed to pull ahead with Otere Black converting the final try to finish a decent kicking performance - considering the testing weather conditions.

But it was too little too late to justify their second win of the tour as anything special.