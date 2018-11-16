Here's where the TAB think the money is in a stacked weekend of international footy.

Ireland v New Zealand

This is the shortest start the All Blacks have been given all year and it's one you should jump on.

Ireland are clearly the second best team in the world but were not overwhelming against Argentina and are missing a few key players, including halfback Conor Murray and second five Robbie Henshaw, which will put a lot of pressure on Jonathan Sexton.

Recommended Bet: New Zealand -5.5 ($1.87)

Scotland v South Africa

This is one of the easiest bets of the weekend. The Springboks have a dominant record against Scotland, only losing to them once since 2003 and winning each of the last five meetings by double digits.

The Boks have been better than their results showed the past two weeks and we saw what they are capable of in their battles with the All Blacks earlier this season. They should win this pretty comfortably.

Recommended Bet: South Africa -3.5 ($1.87)

Italy v Australia

Australia were very underwhelming against Wales but should have way too much firepower for Italy here.

The Italians conceded over 40 points per game in the Six Nations and will struggle to deal with the likes of Israel Folau and Samu Kerevi.

Italy have only stayed with 18 points of Australia twice in their last seven meetings.

Recommended Bet: Australia -17.5 ($1.87)

France v Argentina

Argentina put up a strong showing in Dublin last weekend and should be right in this clash too.

The Pumas have been much improved since Mario Ledesma took over as coach ahead of the Rugby Championship and will enjoy playing under the roof in Lille where their tricky outside backs will get plenty of opportunities with ball in hand.

Recommended Bet: Argentina +6.5 ($1.87)

Chile v Maori All Blacks

The weather in Sao Paulo last weekend put a ceiling on the Maori All Blacks' scoring potential but the forecast looks much more promising for this game.

The Maori All Blacks have shown they can put up plenty of points when conditions suit, as they did against the USA one week prior.

Chile sit below Brazil in the world rankings and with another strong team named for the Maori, the home side could be in for a long afternoon.

Recommended Bet: Maori All Blacks -65.5 ($1.87)