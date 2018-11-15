Former Chiefs prop Ben Tameifuna appears to be the heaviest man in test rugby, weighing in at 153kg ahead of Tonga's clash against Wales this weekend.

Tameifuna, 27, was a force in the front row for the Chiefs during their Super Rugby winning campaigns in 2012 and 2013 before leaving New Zealand shores after the 2015 season.

Now playing in France for Racing 92, the front rower told the Daily Mail that three years of eating French delicacies has seen his weight rise.

"When I came to France I was 148kg, so I've put on five kilos," Tameifuna said.

Ben Tameifuna joined Racing 92 in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

Asked if the extra weight converted to muscle, he joked: "I bloody hope so. Mate, too many croissants and baguettes. Obviously I don't have a six-pack! I look at food and put on weight."

Tameifuna's weight puts him just ahead of Kiwi-born giant French prop Uini Atonio, who is listed at 151kg. Current All Blacks prop Karl Tu'inukuafe tips the scales at 135kg.

With impressive speed and ball skills, Tameifuna was touted as a potential All Black and trained with the squad in 2012. However, he didn't play a test for the All Blacks.

He will earn his seventh test cap for Tonga against Wales.