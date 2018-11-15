COMMENT

Appointing Leon MacDonald as head coach of the Blues for the next three years makes sense on just about every level.

It's a testament too to Tana Umaga's ability to put the team and franchise before himself.

That's a non-negotiable for professional sports teams, and here he is living it. For that, the former head coach and now new defence coach should be given a lot of respect and praise.

Clearly, this year's post-season review from the players wasn't too kind on him.

This was his third season at the below-performing franchise and he was in the odd position of having his contract as head coach extended for one year knowing that anything less than a playoff place next year would have seen him sacked and that his replacement would have been either MacDonald or the Blues' other main assistant coach Tom Coventry, both of whom have been appointed for the next three years.

Umaga probably took a bit of heat from the players and clearly, he has recognised that he deserved it and come to a similar decision.

If he hadn't he would have left the franchise because the alternative - him staying and unhappy at the demotion - would have been untenable.

If Alama Ieremia proved anything this year in taking Auckland to a Mitre 10 Cup premiership triumph it's that teams can be turned around quickly if everyone buys into it and if there is the right coaching group leading it.

Significantly, Ieremia's assistant on defence, Sir Graham Henry, made a huge impact.

The Blues, who haven't made the Super Rugby playoffs since 2011, are in need of a similar rescue mission and MacDonald and Coventry have a three-year mandate to make the required changes.

Tana Umaga has stood down as Blues head coach. Photo / Photosport

Umaga has signed for two years.

Umaga had his three years and it didn't quite work; the Blues have finished last in the New Zealand conference every season under his tenure, but he's perhaps been a little unlucky in that his assistants Steve Jackson and Al Rogers were relatively inexperienced.

The MacDonald-Coventry double-act, with Umaga helping, appears to be a far more high-powered set-up.

"After the end of season review I signalled that my passion lies with my new responsibility as defence coach and I believe that is where I can make the greatest contribution and difference at the Blues," said Umaga.

"I support the decision to appoint Leon and I believe that the coaching team of Leon, Tom and myself is the best that we could have at the Blues for the 2019 season and beyond."

It is understood that MacDonald and Coventry have already made changes.

The attention to detail is apparently much improved and if that's the case then they have started on the right footing.

"I am highly motivated to help with the Blues' vision for success," said MacDonald, a former All Blacks fullback who impressed during his season last year with the Crusaders as an assistant to Scott Robertson.

"I decided to move to the Blues to work with Tana and with Tom Coventry, and nothing has changed in that respect.

"This opportunity has arisen and I am honoured to have been considered for the role. I will give it my heart and soul. I've also talked to Tana and Tom and both of them are both hugely supportive and also very committed to our combined desire to continue to move this club forward."