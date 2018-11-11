NZ Herald rugby writer Patrick McKendry runs through the winners and losers from the All Blacks' win over England.

Back of the week: Ryan Crotty

Crotty's influence when he replaced the injured Sonny Bill Williams after 30 minutes was the key to the All Blacks getting a foothold in this test. His ability to stay on his feet and find weak shoulders among the opposition paved the way for their first try and his excellence continued in the second half.

Forward of the week: Brodie Retallick

Retallick dropped the first kick-off and had a relatively quiet first quarter, but he was a monster after that – easily the most influential player on the pitch. And all this despite this toughest of tests being only his second match since the win over the Pumas in Nelson in early September.

Referee Jerome Garces rules out an England try. Photo / Photosport

Coach killer: Jerome Garces

Disliked by England supporters, loved by New Zealanders, Garces awarded the try and then listened as his TMO Marius Jonker suggested he'd better have another look. Courtney Lawes was clearly offside at the ruck which led to Sam Underhill going over, but mention that and you won't be listened to by the English rugby writers or many of their fans.

Ups:

Beauden Barrett's radar

The All Blacks No10 was bang on in front of goal with two penalties, a conversion and a dropped goal. The latter was his first in tests and it came on a penalty advantage, but it showed not only good accuracy but the mindset required to win these sorts of tests in difficult, wet, conditions.

Sam Underhill

This lad is only 22 years old and was playing in his seventh test, yet he was so good, and at times so dominant, that it seemed he's been around for years. At last England have found what appears to be a No7 of real quality. Underhill isn't massive – about 100kg – but plays heavier than he looks, and his in-and-out to fool Barrett was a classic.

Aaron Smith of New Zealand passes the ball. Photo / Photosport

Downs:

New Zealand's box kicking

Neither Aaron Smith nor TJ Perenara were consistent enough in putting their contestable kicks from the base of rucks exactly where they wanted. One of Perenara's was famously charged down too, albeit by an offside player. England opposite Ben Youngs was far better here.

Sonny Bill Williams

Another test in which Williams struggled to impose himself has finished in injury, this time to his shoulder. Even if he recovers in time to be available for the Ireland test in Dublin, the selectors may decide to play Crusaders pair Ryan Crotty and Jack Goodhue in the midfield.