Scott Dixon has won his fifth IndyCar championship following a second in the season finale at Sonoma Raceway.

Dixon finished behind race winner Ryan Hunter-Reay who claimed the the race from pole.

Dixon needed only a steady race to hold off challenger Alexander Rossi in the championship fight. Rossi broke his front wing on the opening lap when he ran into teammate Marco Andretti and it effectively ended his chances.

Dixon from there didn't take any chances and coasted to the title. His five championships trail only the seven won by A.J. Foyt.

"You always doubt these situations so much that it's never going to happen. I can't thank everybody enough for this. It's so cool," Dixon said.

