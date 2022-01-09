Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Newcastle, newly fuelled by Saudi billions, wants Kiwi striker Chris Wood

4 minutes to read
Burnley's Chris Wood (left) holds off Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey during a Premier League clash at St. James' Park on December 4, 2021. Photo / Getty

Burnley's Chris Wood (left) holds off Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey during a Premier League clash at St. James' Park on December 4, 2021. Photo / Getty

Daily Telegraph UK
By Luke Edwards

Newly-wealthy Newcastle United has turned its attention to Burnley striker Chris Wood in their search for a centre forward and hopes he will sign this week.

Telegraph Sport has learned that Newcastle has made an

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.