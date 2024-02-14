The Warriors heritage strip is a tribute to the club’s founding year in 1995, mirroring the design of the inaugural away jersey.

The New Zealand Warriors have gone all white for their 2024 heritage jersey and the response from fans has been unprecedented, with stock on the Warriors official store selling out in just 18 minutes.

The strip is a tribute to the club’s founding year in 1995, mirroring the design of the inaugural away jersey.

The 2024 heritage jersey boasts a retro collar and a Warriors badge on the chest. The One NZ logo doesn’t feature on the front of the jersey - a decision taken by the team’s naming sponsor so that this year’s jersey replicates the original.

Fans who missed out on the first release need not fear, a second release has been re-stocked with an expectation the jerseys will be shipped in early April. Fans can purchase directly through Dynasty Sports’ website while stocks last.

The jersey features Dynasty Sport’s Ecotek fabric made from ethically sourced recycled plastic bottles. It will be available for purchase by Warriors members from midday today and on sale to the general public from 10am Wednesday. The jersey is priced at $160.

The Warriors launch their season against the Cronulla Sutherland Sharks on Friday March 8 at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart.

Warriors draw 2024

Home games

Round 1 v Sharks at Go Media Stadium, March 8, 8pm.

Round 3 v Raiders at Christchurch, March 22, 8pm.

Round 4 v Knights at Go Media Stadium, March 31, 6.05pm.

Round 6 v Sea Eagles at Go Media Stadium, April 13, 5pm.

Round 8 v Titans at Go Media Stadium, April 25, 4pm.

Round 11 v Panthers at Suncorp Stadium, May 19, 3.50pm (Magic Round).

Round 12 v Dolphins at Go Media Stadium, May 26, 6.05pm.

Round 15 v Storm at Go Media Stadium, June 15, 7.30pm.

Round 17 v Broncos at Go Media Stadium, June 29, 5pm.

Round 21 v Tigers at Go Media Stadium, July 26, 8pm.

Round 22 v Eels at Go Media Stadium, August 2, 8pm.

Round 25 v Bulldogs at Go Media Stadium, August 23, 8pm.

Teams played once:

Home: Panthers, Broncos, Wests Tigers, Eels

Away: Rabbitohs, Dragons. Roosters, Cowboys

Teams played home and away:

Sharks, Storm, Raiders, Knights, Sea Eagles, Titans, Dolphins, Bulldogs

