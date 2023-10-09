Will Young top-scored for the Black Caps against the Netherlands. Photo / Photosport

Will Young top-scored for the Black Caps against the Netherlands. Photo / Photosport

A second convincing win and Kane Williamson on the way back — this ODI World Cup could hardly have started better for the Black Caps.

Three batters scored half-centuries and Mitchell Santner snagged a five-wicket bag as New Zealand followed their annihilation of England with a 99-run victory over the Netherlands in Hyderabad.

But one issue did arise from this morning’s match, one that can be safely filed in the happy-headache category for coach Gary Stead.

With Williamson set to complete a remarkable recovery and assume his No 3 spot for the rest of the tournament, one player who raised his bat against the Dutch may soon be out of the team.

Will Young and Rachin Ravindra look locked in a battle for the second opener’s spot when Williamson returns, and there was little to separate the pair today.

After an unfortunate golden duck against England, Young delivered a timely knock of 70 from 80 balls, while Ravindra followed his unbeaten ton with a run-a-ball 51.

Stand-in skipper Tom Latham (53 off 46) also chipped in as the Black Caps posted a formidable total of 322-7 after being inserted on a slow pitch. The Dutch — who lost by 81 runs while chasing 287 against Pakistan at the same venue — never threatened that target before being dismissed for 223 in the 47th over.

The one-sided result continued New Zealand’s strong record against lower-ranked nations at limited-overs tournaments, with matches to follow against Bangladesh on Friday and Afghanistan on Wednesday.

If Williamson does take his place, one possibly pivotal factor in Ravindra’s favour is both games being played in Chennai, where India’s spinners enjoyed their work in a win over Australia. Ravindra returned figures of 1-46 against the Netherlands and his ability with the ball could prove decisive given what happened with the bat today.

Young, who last year scored two centuries in a 3-0 series victory over the Dutch, took time to find some fluency as he and Devon Conway saw out three maidens to begin the match.

But with four quick boundaries, he soon displayed the type of clean hitting that Ravindra had produced against England, before the youngster joined him in the middle when Conway holed out.

Ravindra helped progress the total to 135-1 at the halfway mark, also adept with steady accumulation after his attacking blitz blew away England. He and Young put on 77 for the second wicket — the highest partnership in the match — before a false shot brought Young’s dismissal.

Ravindra eased to 50 and, on the same pitch where he made 97 in a warm-up game against Pakistan, seemed set for another big score. But from the next ball, attempting to turn one around the corner, he fell feathering an edge behind.

Daryl Mitchell (48 off 47) also appeared primed to cash in, finding the fence with regularity as the Black Caps reached 238-3 with 10 overs to bat. But he too was unable to convert, deceived and bowled to spark a mini-collapse of 3-16.

The situation had been tailor-made for the two closers in the batting lineup but neither Glenn Phillips nor Mark Chapman lasted long, leaving New Zealand at risk of wasting a good platform.

But Latham and Santner (36no off 17) ensured the target would be far too challenging, the latter finishing the innings with consecutive sixes.

Santner was soon back in the action as the Dutch lived dangerously, narrowly missing a couple of run-out chances in a flawed fielding effort that saw Mitchell and Young drop catches.

But no miscue was too costly as the Netherlands failed to keep up with the required run rate, the pace trio of Henry, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson too tough to get away.

Ferguson, selected in place of Jimmy Neesham after missing the opener with back tightness, was the most economical of a miserly trio, while Henry nabbed a couple of late wickets to finish with 3-40.

Santner (5-59) was more expensive than his outstanding spell against England but the Dutch plan of attack offered chances for the allrounder to seize and collect his second ODI five-wicket haul.