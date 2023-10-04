Devon Conway in action for the Black Caps. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps batter Devon Conway is crucial to his side’s fortunes at the Cricket World Cup, which starts tomorrow. He joined Murray Deaker’s Sporting Lives podcast to talk about representing New Zealand and share tips for young players.

On why he blossomed in New Zealand after moving from South Africa

I think there’s a couple of things that come to mind. One is the opportunity that the Black Caps have given me to play.

They’ve given me an extended run, they’ve provided me a base to go out and express myself and play with freedom. So as a batsman, a lot of that helps.

And then I think, you know, I’ve just had a good run.

There were a couple of little technical changes that I made when I left South Africa coming into New Zealand - a little bit under, around my pre-movement, my head position, and positions I was getting into. A little bit of that might be a contributing factor to a bit of the success I’ve had over the last couple of years.

On South Africans settling into the Black Caps

I think the environment that the Black Caps create is one ... you can walk into and feel very comfortable, and feel in your own skin and feel part of it.

As a player, if you don’t quite feel safe in the environment, you sort of can doubt yourself and put a lot of unnecessary pressure on yourself.

So for us, as South African guys walking into the Kiwi environment, they’ve welcomed us with open arms, the support staff have certainly given us a great opportunity, and we’ve just gone out there and enjoy playing, you know, and representing New Zealand and playing with freedom, which is what brings the best out of most cricketers in the world.

On the Black Caps going into the 2021 WTC final

One thing I do remember walking into that environment is guys ... kept the environment very relaxed.

The guys always spoke about doing their jobs and contributing as much as they possibly could.

On staying at the crease for a long time

I think one of the recipes for me is just doing the simple things for longer, not trying to overcomplicate things. Staying within my game plan - [trying] to get into a rhythm and stick to that rhythm and that plan for as long as possible to score as much as possible.

On the influence of former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming as a T20 coach

For me as a left-handed batter, it’s always nice to have those conversations with him, asking him how he would go about certain situations or how he would adapt to certain surfaces.

He keeps it very simple, which is something I appreciate as a batter. He doesn’t overcomplicate things, and he certainly trusts what we’re doing and allows us to go out and perform the way we want, the way we want to go about it.

Advice for young cricketers

Just keep enjoying it. Keep finding ways to improve each day you’re going out to play, and certainly appreciate your time in the field with your teammates because that’s where the enjoyment comes from.

Sometimes watching someone else’s success can put a good positive vibe in your game.

So, keep learning, keep enjoying and take the opportunities where they’re presented.

Black Caps v England

Thursday, 9.30pm